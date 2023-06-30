Zomato keeps its lead over Swiggy, gross merchandise value jumps 26%

Online food delivery platform Zomato maintained its lead over rival Swiggy with a 55 per cent market share in the food delivery space in calendar year ended December 31, 2022 (CY22), compared with Swiggy’s 45 per cent, according to a note by Kotak Institutional Equities released on Thursday.

Zomato’s gross merchandise value (GMV) for its food delivery business came in at $3.2 billion, up 26 per cent year-on-year (YoY).