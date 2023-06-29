Home / Finance / Analysis / Kempner reviews $250 million loan to edtech firm Byju's amid crises

Kempner reviews $250 million loan to edtech firm Byju's amid crises

The firm is reviewing its lending decision after the company lost its auditor and three board members in the same week

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 12:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Davidson Kempner Capital Management isn’t fully disbursing a $250 million loan it had extended to the ed-tech firm Byju’s as the US hedge fund reviews the lending decision in light of an escalating crisis at the company, according to people familiar with the matter.

The fund, which manages more than $38 billion, has given out less than half of the $250 million of convertible debt it had offered the start-up as some loan agreement covenants weren’t met, the people said, asking not to be named as the information isn’t public. 
The firm is reviewing its lending decision after the company lost its auditor and three board members in the same week, raising questions about its accounting practices.

The US firm’s decision to hold back funds poses a fresh headache for the company that is trying to boost investor confidence through a proposed $1 billion fund raise. Byju’s has also skipped payments on a $1.2 billion term loan and triggered a legal fight with creditors seeking quicker repayment.

Also Read

Rs 40-trillion MF industry braces for industry-wide forensic audit

GST Council likely to decide on common audit manual for Centre, states

Companies must have audit trail of transactions from next financial year

Adani counters Hindenburg charges, says top firms are auditing 8 group cos

Indian civil aviation system jumps to 55th rank in latest ICAO audit: DGCA

Digital risks

Run-up to monetary policy review: Expected pause, surprise on stance?

Rupee, bonds gain ahead of RBI's monetary policy review decision

Banks tier II bond issuance surges 3.5 times in FY23, shows data

Banking on a systems upgrade: What more could we expect going ahead

Topics :audit

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story