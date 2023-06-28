Dealings in shares of at least three Adani companies under Sebi lens

Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is scrutinising certain dealings in the shares of at least three Gautam Adani-led companies — Adani Power, Adani Green Energy and Ambuja Cements — for suspected breach of securities laws that relate to insider trading, according to two people familiar with the ongoing probe.

Earlier this month, Sebi raised queries regarding some unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI) that might have been used for insider trading in the stocks of these companies, either to influence their prices or to make unfair gains, said one of the two