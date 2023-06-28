Income tax department keeps tolerance range intact for transfer pricing

The income tax department has kept the tolerance range for variation between arm's length price (ALP) and transfer pricing for international and specified domestic transactions intact for the assessment year 2023-24.

This means that if ALP varies up to one per cent of the transaction price for wholesale traders and three per cent for other taxpayers, the transaction price would be taken as ALP under the transfer pricing rules.

The limit is kept at one per cent for wholesale traders and three per cent for all other taxpayers, according to a notification issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). The limit has been the same for the last few years.