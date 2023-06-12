Home / Economy / News / Traditional AI deployment of 70% companies has failed: BCG X executives

Traditional AI deployment of 70% companies has failed: BCG X executives

AI and GAI are beyond providing just efficiencies in data management, etc. It is about the transformation of business operations, said Sylvain Duranton, MD and senior partner

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 11:37 AM IST
Sylvain Duranton, managing director & senior partner, and global leader, BCG X, and Nipun Kalra, managing director & partner, and head of BCG X India, in an interview with Shivani Shinde at BCG‘s Mumbai office say the implementation of generative AI within enterprises is not just about tech and tools but 70 per cent of it is about people too. They talk about how India is at an advantageous position when it comes to generative AI. Edited excerpts:
Where is India in the generative AI (GAI) cycle?
 
 
We did a survey recently, globally and in India, on AI and all other technologies, and found that India stood out. India is among the top three countries where people are optimistic about AI and GAI. India is among the bottom three when it comes to concerns and challenges regarding deployment of AI and GAI. I think this will be an asset for India, which can have a good run.
Until now tech discussion was around cloud. Now the focus has shifted to GAI. How should business look at the tech landscape?

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 11:37 AM IST

