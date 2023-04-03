IPL 2023: Digital viewers on opening weekend top total viewership in 2022

"Digital is targetable, addressable and interactive. Unlike legacy services, measurement on digital is based on the exact number of people who come in to watch and not based on subjective extrapolation from a small sample set. The landscape for content consumption has irrevocably moved to digital and JioCinema's performance this week is the biggest evidence of it," said Anil Jayaraj, chief executive officer (CEO) of Viacom18 Sports.

The number of video viewers on the first weekend of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 was higher than the digital viewers of the entire 2022 season. In a release, Viacom18 said that JioCinema clocked over 1.47 billion views during the weekend. This was even higher than the total digital viewership during ICC T20 World Cup 2022.