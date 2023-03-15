close

In pictures: Indian Railways' first movable freshwater tunnel aquarium

India's first movable freshwater tunnel aquarium opened at the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station for the general public.

Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd(IRSDC) in collaboration with HNi Aquatic Kingdom has opened Indian Railways first movable freshwater tunnel aquarium at the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station in Bengaluru for the general public.

The aquarium is a one-of-its-kind aquatic park based on the Amazon River concept and promises to be a visual treat and a passenger's delight, IRSDC said in a release on Thursday.

The 12-feet long aquatic kingdom is Indian Railways first paludarium housing myriad flora and fauna, and its entrance gives a glimpse into marine life, with a beautiful dolphin humbly greeting visitors with a slight bow and a smile, the release said.

