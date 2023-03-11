Microsoft's 3rd layoff round hits employees in supply chain, Cloud, IoT biz

In this section

In this section

What is Matter, the new standard for smart home IoT devices?

Hardware security: A vacuum to be filled by Indian startups in the IoT era

Microsoft Teams gets instant polls, schedule send, other features: Details

Microsoft Fall Event 2022: Where to watch livestream and what to expect

Microsofthas conducted a third round of job cuts that impacted employees in roles related to supply chain, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT). According to CRN, the third wave o

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com