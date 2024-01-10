Sensex (    %)
                        
5G near airports? DGCA to ask all airlines to upgrade radio altimeters

This precaution is due to the potential interference of 5G emissions with radio altimeters (RAs) on airplanes

Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

In the face of 5G expansion, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is ready to make it mandatory for all airlines to replace radio altimeters (RAs) on their aircraft, according to government officials. This move is designed to facilitate setting up of 5G base stations near airports.  
In November 2022, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had directed major telecom operators — Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea — to refrain from setting up 5G base stations operating in the 3,300-3,670MHz frequency range, also known as the C-band, within certain zones near airports. 
First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

