5G near airports? DGCA to ask all airlines to upgrade radio altimeters

The Beta Trial For First One Million Jio Bharat Phones Will Start From July 7 And Will Be Carried Out Across 6,500 Tehsils.

In the face of 5G expansion, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is ready to make it mandatory for all airlines to replace radio altimeters (RAs) on their aircraft, according to government officials. This move is designed to facilitate setting up of 5G base stations near airports.

In November 2022, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had directed major telecom operators — Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea — to refrain from setting up 5G base stations operating in the 3,300-3,670MHz frequency range, also known as the C-band, within certain zones near airports.