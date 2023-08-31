(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson and Indian drugmaker Lupin will supply their versions of the tuberculosis drug bedaquiline at a significantly cheaper price in low- and middle-income countries, a global anti-tuberculosis group said on Wednesday.

The United Nations-backed Stop TB Partnership said J&J's new price of $130 and Lupin's price of $194 for a six-month course of the treatment represented a 55% and 33% price reduction, respectively.

Bedaquiline is one of the three new drugs developed against tuberculosis (TB) in more than half a century, and it is a key part of recommended treatment regimens for drug-resistant TB infections.

"This historic price reduction will broaden access to this life-saving drug and keep us on the path to end TB by 2030," said Atul Gawande, assistant administrator of the United States Agency for International Development's Global Health Bureau.

The drug will be available at the lower prices through the Stop TB Partnership's Global Drug Facility, which is the largest procurer of TB treatments.

J&J, which sells bedaquiline under the brand name Sirturo, reached an agreement with the Stop TB Partnership in July to allow the coalition to supply generic versions of the drug through the Global Drug Facility.

Also Read World TB Day: PM Modi launches initiatives to eliminate disease by 2025 India's TB programme: Low cost generics of J&J's MDR-TB drug on the anvil India commits to eradicating TB by 2025, way ahead of global time line USFDA issues Form-483 with 10 observations to Lupin's Pithampur plant World Tuberculosis Day 2023: Its historical significance, symptoms, cure Pakistan: Brother, sister die after falling into open manhole in Karachi Quick commerce firm Dunzo defers salaries of 50% workforce for June Chandrayaan-3: What is it, and how does it improve on its predecessor? One more time: 63 Moons' word-play on MCX extends software support contract Rise above the noise: Byju Raveendran talks 'struggles', not layoffs

That agreement came after advocacy groups and author John Green criticized the healthcare conglomerate for its decision to enforce patents on the drug in many countries. J&J has said it is false to suggest its patents prevent access to the drug.

On Wednesday, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) or Doctors Without Borders said it welcomed the big price drop, adding that it "finally brings the price closer to the estimated generic price of $0.50 per day".

But J&J could further increase access to the drug by withdrawing its secondary patents on bedaquiline in all high-burden countries, said Christophe Perrin, TB advocacy pharmacist with MSF's Access Campaign.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)