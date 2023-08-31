Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.24%)
58214.59 + 139.91
Nifty (0.26%)
17151.90 + 44.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.65%)
4164.50 + 27.00
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
30040.60 + 82.45
Nifty Bank (0.26%)
39999.05 + 104.35
Heatmap

Pakistan: Brother, sister die after falling into open manhole in Karachi

Two young siblings, a boy and his sister have died after they allegedly fell into an uncovered manhole in the Punjabi city of Liaquatpur, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Image
Web Exclusive

ANI Asia
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 3:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Two young siblings, a boy and his sister have died after they allegedly fell into an uncovered manhole in the Punjabi city of Liaquatpur, ARY News reported on Wednesday.
According to the news report, the incident happened in Shams Colony of Liaquatpur city area, where Muqaddas (8) and Rehman (10) were playing outside their house and accidentally slipped into a manhole.
Rescue personnel arrived at the scene after receiving information and collected the victims' bodies.
The victim's family said that despite numerous complaints being made to the authorities concerned about the manhole, none of them were taken seriously, according to ARY News.
A similar tragedy took place in Karachi's Malir district earlier this month when a child fell into an open manhole and drowned.
The tragic accident happened in Memon Goth, where a two-and-a-half-year-old boy perished after falling into a sewer. The deceased was his only son, his father Abdur Rehman said.

Also Read

Ex-Pak Prez Zardari rules out possibility of contesting elections with PDM

Stampede at food distribution centre kills 12 in Pakistan's Karachi city

Nithyananda's 'Kailasa' cons 30 US cities with "sister city" scam: Report

Providing 24/7 gas supply to masses not possible, says Pakistan minister

My arrest part of London plan, says Imran; accuses govt of planning arrest

Quick commerce firm Dunzo defers salaries of 50% workforce for June

Chandrayaan-3: What is it, and how does it improve on its predecessor?

One more time: 63 Moons' word-play on MCX extends software support contract

Rise above the noise: Byju Raveendran talks 'struggles', not layoffs

Test: Ignition of change in electric vehicle battery ecosystem in India

According to a cousin of the bereaving family, the father and son were visiting the area to attend a gathering when they were confronted with the tragedy, ARY News reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesNarendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiRajnath SinghISROBJPNitin GadkariHindenburg ReportWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
BUDGET 2022Budget With BSElections 2022Lok Sabha Elections 2019
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon