Home / Politics / NCP-SCP's Supriya Sule joins all-party mission on India's anti-terror stand

NCP-SCP's Supriya Sule joins all-party mission on India's anti-terror stand

A seven-member all-party delegation will visit key partner nations, including UN Security Council members, this month to highlight Operation Sindoor and India's stance against cross-border terrorism

1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule on Saturday expressed her gratitude after being appointed to the all-party delegation representing India globally to convey the country's message on terrorism.
 
In a tweet, Sule said, "I am honoured to join the all-party delegation representing India on the global stage. I humbly accept this responsibility and thank Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Minister Kiren Rijiju ji, and the Ministry of External Affairs."
 
She also thanked her constituents, stating, "I am deeply grateful to the people of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency for your continued support."
 
Sule added, "Our mission is to convey India's united and unwavering message of zero tolerance against terrorism. We stand as one nation--proud, strong, and unwavering. Jai Hind!"
 
 
A seven-member all-party delegation is set to visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, later this month in the context of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism.

Topics : NCP
First Published: May 20 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

