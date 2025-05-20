Friday, May 30, 2025 | 11:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Delhi govt will always uphold nation's honour, prestige: CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi govt will always uphold nation's honour, prestige: CM Rekha Gupta

Speaking at the Samajik Samrasta Sammelan held here, Gupta said, "For us our Tiranga is everything and whenever our country needs us, we, all Indians, will unite

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said BJP's victory in Delhi has brought a wave of happiness across the country and vowed that her government would always uphold the honour, pride and prestige of the nation.
 
Speaking at the Samajik Samrasta Sammelan held here, Gupta said, "For us our Tiranga is everything and whenever our country needs us, we, all Indians, will unite.
 
I promise you all that this Delhi government will always work for the honour, pride and prestige of the Tiranga and the country. We will always keep working for the people of Delhi," she said.
 

First Published: May 20 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

