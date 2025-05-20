Who are real 'saudagars'- Cong or Jaishankar: Telangana BJP slams Rahul

In a strongly worded rebuttal to what it described as "deliberate distortion and dangerous rhetoric," the Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has condemned the Congress party's attempt to malign External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
The BJP called out senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his loyalist Pawan Khera for twisting a firm diplomatic warning to Pakistan into a bizarre narrative, branding the Indian minister as an "informant" or "saudagar" (trader).
The State BJP's Chief Spokesperson and Media In-Charge, NV Subash, minced no words in calling the Congress's statements "not just irresponsible, but laughably ignorant."
He said, "It is unfortunate and disgraceful that the Congress, instead of standing with the Indian government and the Armed Forces after a successful and precise warning to Pakistan for its role in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, is stooping to petty politics."