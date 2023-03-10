Tata Tech IPO: After 2 decades a Tata group firm will test public markets

Indian IPOs lit up after listing even as major global markets flashed red

IT solutions firm Rashi Peripherals files Rs 750-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Sebi asks PayMate India to refile IPO papers with certain updates

Avalon Technologies, Udayshivakumar Infra get Sebi's approval to float IPO

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO Subscribed 38% on second day of offer

Tata Motors to partially sell stake in subsidiary Tata Tech via IPO

71% IPOs of 2022 at premium; will retail investor euphoria sustain in 2023?

Mankind Pharma files for IPO, could be second largest among pharma firms

Tata Play becomes first firm to file confidential papers with Sebi for IPO

Tata Motors subsidiaryTata Technologiesis heading for an initial public offering (IPO), almost two decades after IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services became the last Tata group firm to test Indian

