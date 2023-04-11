close

Realty stocks soar on back of robust sales; sectoral index up 7.8%

The latest gains come on the back of robust sales posted by realty developers for the three-month period ending March (Q4FY23)

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 5:27 PM IST
The BSE Realty index—a gauge for the performance of real estate stocks—on Monday rose 4.2 per cent, extending its two-day advance to 7.8 per cent. The latest gains come on the back of robust sales posted by realty developers for the three-month period ending March (Q4FY23). On Thursday, the rate-sensitive index had gained 2.9 per cent following the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to pause the interest rate hike.
On Monday, Godrej Properties announced that it has posted its highest-ever quarterly and annual sales. The company's share price rose 9.1 per cent and was the best-performing stock on the BSE Realty index.
Earlier, Sobha Developers had posted its highest annual sales of Rs 5,198 crore in the financial year 2022-23 (FY23).  In the fourth quarter, the company said it achieved the highest-ever quarterly sales value, up by 2.7 per cent over Q3FY23 and 31.9 per cent compared to the same period in the last fiscal.
First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 6:39 PM IST

