Realty stocks soar on back of robust sales; sectoral index up 7.8%

Earlier, Sobha Developers had posted its highest annual sales of Rs 5,198 crore in the financial year 2022-23 (FY23). In the fourth quarter, the company said it achieved the highest-ever quarterly sales value, up by 2.7 per cent over Q3FY23 and 31.9 per cent compared to the same period in the last fiscal.

On Monday, Godrej Properties announced that it has posted its highest-ever quarterly and annual sales. The company's share price rose 9.1 per cent and was the best-performing stock on the BSE Realty index.