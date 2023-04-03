Sensex ends choppy day 115 pts up, Nifty near 17,400; OMC, gas stocks slide

Stock market highlights

A listless session picked pace, albeit mildly, in the fag-end of the session as buying in financial shares joined auto stocks. After oscillating roughly 450 points during the day, the S&P BSE Sensex closed at 59,106, up 115 points or 0.19 per cent. The Nifty50, meanwhile, ended at 17,398, up 38 points or 0.22 per cent.