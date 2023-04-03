close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex ends choppy day 115 pts up, Nifty near 17,400; OMC, gas stocks slide

CLOSING BELL: Gas stocks, including Mahanagar Gas and Indraprastha Gas, dropped up to 6 per cent after the government kept domestic gas prices unchanged

Image SI Reporter New Delhi
Image

Stock market highlights

A listless session picked pace, albeit mildly, in the fag-end of the session as buying in financial shares joined auto stocks. After oscillating roughly 450 points during the day, the S&P BSE Sensex closed at 59,106, up 115 points or 0.19 per cent. The Nifty50, meanwhile, ended at 17,398, up 38 points or 0.22 per cent.
...Read More

Topics : Sensex | MARKET LIVE

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 6:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Stock market Bitcoin set to extend its 70% surge this year if key

Image
1 min read

Tata Consumer Products calls off Rs 7,000 crore Bisleri acquisition

Image
1 min read

PhonePe raises Rs 1,649 crore in additional funding from Walmart

Image
1 min read

Nifty Realty index gains 3%; DLF, Prestige Estates, Lodha surge up to 5%

Image
2 min read

MARKETS: Sensex zooms 600 pts; Adani Ent jumps 4% on Rs 820-crore Q3 profit

Image
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

FMCG, select banks help Sensex, Nifty snap 5-day losing streak; Metals dip

Image
2 min read

select banks help Sensex, Nifty snap 5-day losing streak;

Image
1 min read
Web Exclusive

Nifty snap 5-day losing streak; Metals dip

Image
1 min read
Web Exclusive

Nifty 50 index heads for technical correction amid global turmoil

Image
1 min read

Rajesh Gopinathan resigns as CEO & MD of TCS; K Krithivasan to replace him

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSBFSI SummitMy Budget
BUDGET 2022Budget With BSElections 2022Lok Sabha Elections 2019
SPORTSMen's Hockey World Cup 2023India vs New Zealand Series
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon