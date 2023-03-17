PhonePe raises Rs 1,649 crore in additional funding from Walmart

This new funding comes as a part of PhonePe's

PhonePe, one of India's largest fintech platforms, on Friday said it has raised an additional $200 million (around Rs 1,649 crore) in primary capital from Walmart, at a pre-money valuation of $12 billion.This new comes as a part of PhonePe's ongoing fundraise of up to $1 billion in capital, following its domicile shift to India last year. With this tranche, the company has raised $650 million (around Rs 5,360 crore) from several global investors, said in a statement. ...Read More