MIT smitten by Indian equities

2006 endowment

funds (in thousands)

2005 endowments

funds (in thousands)

Percent

changes

Harvard University

$28,915,706

$25,473,721

13.50%

Yale University

18,030,600

15,224,900

18.40%

Stanford University

14,084,676

12,205,000

15.40%

University of Texas System

13,234,848

11,610,997

14.00%

Princeton University

13,044,900

11,206,500

16.40%

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

8,368,066

6,712,436

24.70%

MIT handles endowment funds worth about $8 billion, which are mostly invested in the US, although about 18 per cent is invested in international equity. Other international institutions that are investing in the Indian markets include Washington University, University of Wisconsin, Singapore Management University, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, Boy Scouts of America and Howard Hughes Medical Institute. MIT