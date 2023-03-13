Indian govt bonds surge as SVB collapse casts doubt on Fed rate hike

In this section

EPFO board likely to decide interest rate for FY23 on March 25, 26

Karnataka govt releases Rs 900 cr to 114,000 beneficiaries ahead of polls

SBI likely to raise Rs 10,000 crore through infrastructure bonds

SBI raises Rs 4,000 crore via tier-2 bonds at cutoff rate of 7.57%

Rupee loses 10% vs USD over a year, FX reserves fall to near 2-yr low

What are the implications of Rupee staying beyond 80?

Indian government bonds strengthened sharply, particularly those of shorter maturity, as the collapse of the California-based Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) prompted investors to rush to the safety of Amer

