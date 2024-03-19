Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Stubbornly high food prices slowing drop in inflation to 4%: RBI bulletin

Retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) is on a decline since December and was at 5.09 per cent in February

Trump

Trump

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 5:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Food price pressures is an obstacle in swifter fall in retail inflation to the Reserve Bank's target of 4 per cent, said an article on the 'State of Economy' in the central bank's March Bulletin published on Tuesday.
Retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) is on a decline since December and was at 5.09 per cent in February.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


"Even as inflation is on the ebb with broad-based softening of core inflation, the repetitive incidence of short amplitude food price pressures deters a swifter fall in headline inflation towards the target of 4 per cent," said the article authored by a team lead by RBI Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra.
It further said the global economy is losing steam, with growth slowing in some of the most resilient economies and high frequency indicators pointing to further levelling in the period ahead.
ALSO READ: India's outward FDI rises to $3.47 billion in February, shows RBI data
In India, real GDP growth was at a six-quarter high in the third quarter of financial year 2023-24, powered by strong momentum, robust indirect taxes, and lower subsidies.
The high visibility of structural demand and healthier corporate and bank balance sheets will likely be the galvanising forces for growth going forward, the article said.
The central bank said the views expressed in the Bulletin article are of the authors and do not represent the views of the Reserve Bank of India.

Also Read

HDFC Top 100 Fund: The top 30% ranking and steady asset growth

Term insurance test and getting into movies: Top personal finance stories

DSP data in the stories

HDFC Top 100 Fund: The top 30% ranking and steady asset growth

Term insurance test and getting into movies: Top personal finance stories

HDFC Top 100 Fund: The top 30% ranking and steady asset growth

DSP data in the stories

Bajaj Finserv expands retail capabilities with launch of new MF business

Bajaj Finserv MF seeks Sebi approval to launch its first five schemes TEST

Mutual funds' equity bets touch record Rs 1.73 trillion in FY23

Topics : Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesNarendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiRajnath SinghISROBJPNitin GadkariHindenburg ReportWorld Economic Forum
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon