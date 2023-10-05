Spotlight continues to be on Vedanta's $3 bn debt despite spinoff plan

The quadrennial tournament, which starts on Thursday and runs through mid-November, is expected to draw large numbers of visiting fans domestically and internationally. With the matches played across 10 cities, that will mostly benefit the travel as well as hospitality sectors, wrote economists Jahnavi Prabhakar and Aditi Gupta in a note Wednesday.

The event, which is being hosted in India for the first time since 2011, also coincides with the three-month festive season that started in September