SC grants interim bail to Ashoka professor, raps him for 'choice of words'

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the immediate release of Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, who was arrested for his controversial social media post over 'Operation Sindoor'. While extending relief, the court criticised Mahmudabad’s “choice of words” and directed the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the matter.
Following the court’s decision, Ashoka University issued a statement saying, “We are relieved and heartened by Prof Ali Khan Mahmudabad being granted interim bail by the Hon’ble Supreme Court. It has provided great comfort to his family and all of us at Ashoka University.”
A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Sanjay Kishan granted interim bail to Mahmudabad, who is the Associate Professor and Head of the Political Science Department at the Haryana-based university. The court said his release would be subject to the furnishing of bail bonds to the satisfaction of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Sonipat.