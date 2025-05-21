Friday, May 30, 2025 | 11:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC grants interim bail to Ashoka professor, raps him for 'choice of words'

SC grants interim bail to Ashoka professor, raps him for 'choice of words'

Ashoka University's Associate Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad gets interim bail amid Operation Sindoor post row, with Supreme Court ordering SIT probe

Image

Shine JacobAbhineet Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the immediate release of Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, who was arrested for his controversial social media post over 'Operation Sindoor'. While extending relief, the court criticised Mahmudabad’s “choice of words” and directed the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the matter. 
Following the court’s decision, Ashoka University issued a statement saying, “We are relieved and heartened by Prof Ali Khan Mahmudabad being granted interim bail by the Hon’ble Supreme Court. It has provided great comfort to his family and all of us at Ashoka University.” 
A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Sanjay Kishan granted interim bail to Mahmudabad, who is the Associate Professor and Head of the Political Science Department at the Haryana-based university. The court said his release would be subject to the furnishing of bail bonds to the satisfaction of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Sonipat.
 

More From This Section

India likely to see at least 30 GCCs with billion-dollar revenue this year

India likely to see at least 30 GCCs with billion-dollar revenue this year

Agentic AI is becoming principal way AI will be scaled across enterprises

Agentic AI is becoming principal way AI will be scaled across enterprises

SSC GD Constable results 2025 expected to be out soon at ssc.gov.in

SSC GD Constable results 2025 expected to be out soon at ssc.gov.in

Odisha extends UG admission deadline to June 1 as Class 12 results delayed

Odisha extends UG admission deadline to June 1 as Class 12 results delayed

football

Morgan Stanley sees Sensex at 89,000 by June 2026, upside potential of 8%

Topics : AstaGuru
Gold price in Delhi today is ₹ 84,470, Click Here for other cities. Silver price in Delhi today is ₹ 84,470, Click Here for other cities.

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

Explore News Home

Stock Market Live UpdatesNarendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiRajnath SinghISROBJP Nitin GadkariHindenburg ReportWorld Economic
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon