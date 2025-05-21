SSC GD Constable results 2025 expected to be out soon at ssc.gov.in

Friday, May 30, 2025 | 11:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
The SSC is expected to announce the SSC GD Constable Recruitment Examination 2025 results anytime soon. Candidates can access their results at ssc.gov.in using their login details

SSC GD Constable results 2025:The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the SSC GD Constable Recruitment Examination 2025 results soon. Candidates can check and download their exam results through the official website, i.e., ssc.gov.in.
 
The commission will release the PDF featuring roll numbers of qualified candidates and category-wise cut-off marks.
 
The board conducted the SSC GD Constable 2025 Computer-Based Test from February 4 to February 25, 2025. The board has already released the provisional answer key allowing candidates to check their answers and raise objections/questions. 
The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 53,690 posts across forces such as Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Special Security Force (SSF), Assam Rifles (Rifleman GD), and the Narcotics Control Bureau (Sepoy). 

SSC GD Constable results 2025: Date and time

The SSC has not shared any official information about the releasing date and time of SSC GD Constable results 2025.
 
   

First Published: May 21 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

