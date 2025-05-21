Odisha extends UG admission deadline to June 1 as Class 12 results delayed

In a relief for students in Odisha, the state government on Tuesday extended the deadline for undergraduate admissions in state-run colleges till June 1 following a delay in declaring results for the state board's Class 12 final examinations.
The earlier deadline for admissions was May 20.
"The timeline for e-Admission into all (+3) Degree Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), including Self-Financing Colleges and Sanskrit Colleges of the State under SAMS, has been extended to 1 June 2025," the Higher Education Department posted on X.
Students wishing to apply for admission to such institutions can get details from the official website at www.samsodisha.gov.in.