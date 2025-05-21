Friday, May 30, 2025 | 11:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Odisha extends UG admission deadline to June 1 as Class 12 results delayed

Odisha extends UG admission deadline to June 1 as Class 12 results delayed

The government has also asked students belonging to Socially and Economically Backward Class (SEBC), who can now avail 11.25% reservation in state-run colleges, to keep valid caste certificates ready

Shine JacobAbhineet Kumar
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

In a relief for students in Odisha, the state government on Tuesday extended the deadline for undergraduate admissions in state-run colleges till June 1 following a delay in declaring results for the state board's Class 12 final examinations.
 
The earlier deadline for admissions was May 20.
 
"The timeline for e-Admission into all (+3) Degree Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), including Self-Financing Colleges and Sanskrit Colleges of the State under SAMS, has been extended to 1 June 2025," the Higher Education Department posted on X.
 
Students wishing to apply for admission to such institutions can get details from the official website at www.samsodisha.gov.in.
 

First Published: May 21 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

