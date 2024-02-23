liveblog issue1

The opposition Congress said on Wednesday that the Haryana Assembly should pass a resolution urging the central government to accept the protesting farmers' various demands, including a legal guarantee on crop MSP. Congress MLA Raghuvir Singh Kadian said, "Farmers are the backbone of the country. After the farm laws were repealed, they were given some assurances by the Centre but these have not been fulfilled."

The opposition Congress said on Wednesday that the Haryana Assembly should pass a resolution urging the central government to accept the protesting farmers' various demands, including a legal guarantee on crop MSP.