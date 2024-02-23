Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

liveblog issue1

Test live blog

Image

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 8:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The opposition Congress said on Wednesday that the Haryana Assembly should pass a resolution urging the central government to accept the protesting farmers' various demands, including a legal guarantee on crop MSP. Congress MLA Raghuvir Singh Kadian said, "Farmers are the backbone of the country. After the farm laws were repealed, they were given some assurances by the Centre but these have not been fulfilled."
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The opposition Congress said on Wednesday that the Haryana Assembly should pass a resolution urging the central government to accept the protesting farmers' various demands, including a legal guarantee on crop MSP.

Also Read

test article for blank page

Highlights of the day: Farmers say won't march to Delhi for 2 days

MF industry assets surge by Rs 11 trn in 2023; crosses Rs 50 trn mark

RBI proposes banks with less than 6% net NPAs to declare dividends

Best Gold IRA Companies for 2024: Review of Top 5 Precious Metals IRAs

Topics : Coronavirus Tests

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 8:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesNarendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiRajnath SinghISROBJPNitin GadkariHindenburg ReportWorld Economic Forum
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon