Highlights of the day: Farmers say won't march to Delhi for 2 days

A farmer has died at Haryana's Khanauri border, where protesting farmers clashed with the police this evening. Farmers' group AIKS (All-India Kisan Sabha) alleged he died during the police action. A doctor at a Patiala hospital where he was taken, said he had sustained a bullet wound. A post-mortem is awaited. "Three patients came to us from Khanauri. One of them was dead on arrival, the other two are stable and seem to have sustained bullet injuries on head and thigh respectively, but it can't be confirmed," said Dr Rekhi, the senior medical officer of Patiala's Rajendra Hospital. "The person who was dead on arrival had a bullet injury on his head, but more details such as size of the bullet, can only be confirmed after postmortem," he added.

Farmers on tractors held a dharna in front of the district collectorate in this Uttarakhand city on Wednesday in support of their various demands. The protest comes at a time when thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, have been camping at the Punjab-Haryana border in support of various demands, including a legal guarantee on minimum support price for crops, pension for farmers and farm labourers and farm loan waiver. The farmers in Rudrapur reached the collectorate on tractors, shouting slogans as they passed through the streets. They were stopped by the police outside the collectorate, which was heavily barricaded. The farmers sat on a dharna in front of the collectorate gate and raised their demands. Lakhs of farmers in the country have been agitating for a long time for their just demands but the Centre has been misleading them by giving false assurances, the farmers said.

Union Minister Arjun Munda today said that the Centre has invited farmers for the fifth round of talks and is ready to discuss all issues raised by the farmers.

Security personnel at the Punjab-Haryana border fired tear gas shells today morning at Shambu border as farmers' geared up to resume their "Delhi chalo" protest march.

After the failure of discussions with the central government over minimum support price (MSP) guarantees, farmers are set to resume their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march from the Punjab-Haryana border today. Cops in Haryana have asked their d Punjab counterparts to seize equipment brought by protesters to dismantle police barricades. 14,000 farmers have gathered at the border, with 1,200 tractor trolleys, 300 cars, and 10 mini-buses. On Monday evening, farmers rejected the Centre's proposal to buy maize, cotton, and three types of pulses - toor, urad, and masoor - at the old MSP. They said it did not make sense as it applied to only a few crops, and ignored those growing the other 18.The farmer leaders stated that the the MSP - based on the A2+FL+50 per cent formula (MSP at 1.5 times direct costs, such as seeds and fertilisers, and unpaid family labour), and not the Swaminathan Commission's C2+50 per cent formula - would be "subsistence" payments and not "income."

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal today stated that the protesting farmers, who have been camping at two border points between Punjab and Haryana after they were stopped by security personnel, will march towards Delhi in a peaceful manner. Dallewal urged the government to take a decision in their favour and accused the central government of indulging in "delaying tactics" over the farmers' demands. He also took jabs at the Centre for setting up multi-layered barricades at the border points between Punjab and Haryana.