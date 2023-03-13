External situation worsens as India aims to grow 6-6.8% in FY24

In this section

Indian govt bonds surge as SVB collapse casts doubt on Fed rate hike

Will realise $1-trn digital economy goal in 5-7 years: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to become world's third-largest economy by FY28, says IMF

Amazon Great Indian Festival goes live; check what's new this year here

Flying economy, premium economy, business, first class: What's the deal

What does 2022 tell us about Indian economy in 2023?

The external environment has worsened further. While the Finnish economy entered into a recession, Swedish economic growth also dipped. The Finnish gross domestic product (GDP) dropped 0.6 per cent in

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com