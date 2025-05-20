Friday, May 30, 2025 | 11:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India eyes multi-phase trade deal with US, interim pact likely before July

India eyes multi-phase trade deal with US, interim pact likely before July

The talks are still ongoing and there's no clarity if the Trump administration has agreed to a three-stage process for a trade deal

Ajai Shukla
1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

By Shruti Srivastava and Sudhi Ranjan Sen
 
India is discussing a US trade deal structured in three tranches and expects to reach an interim agreement before July, when President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs are set to kick in, according to officials in New Delhi familiar with the matter. 
 
The interim deal will likely cover areas including market access for industrial goods, some farm products and addressing some non-tariff barriers, such as quality control requirements, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private. 

First Published: May 20 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

