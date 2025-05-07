Operation Sindoor: What we know so far about Indian missile strikes in Pak

The Indian armed forces carried out strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in the early hours of Wednesday, May 7, in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attacks of April 22 that left 26 civilians dead. A statement released by the Ministry of Defence said, “A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” said the MoD. “Altogether, nine sites have been targeted,” the statement added.
Why India launched Operation Sindoor inside Pakistan on May 7, 2025
Terrorists from Pakistan attacked tourists in the Pahalgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 civilians. Operation Sindoor is the retaliatory action by the Indian armed forces. On April 22, terrorists attcked a very popular tourist spot in Pahalgam and gunned down 26 civilians, including one Nepali citizen. The attack was heavily criticised across board and retaliatory action was being expected from India.