Home / India News / India aims to build sustainable global supply chain links: FM Sitharaman

India aims to build sustainable global supply chain links: FM Sitharaman

The finance minister said India aims to strengthen itself based on the assets it possesses - whether human capital, technology, or sectors with growth potential

1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 8:59 PM IST

India has taken a long-term approach towards building its supply chains, ensuring its strategic strengths and capacities are fully leveraged, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.
 
“The supply chain matter for me is not the disruption which I will face today, but it is the sustainable supply chain link which India wants to build with the global supply chain using the assets we have,” Sitharaman said.
 
Speaking at the ADB Governors' Seminar: Cross-Border Collaboration for Future Resilience in Milan, Italy, Sitharaman said:
 
“India's approach on supply chains has not been a short or immediate-term concern or resolution of problems… and therefore the approach itself is not for the immediate tactical response. It's more to strengthen ourselves.
 

First Published: May 06 2025 | 8:59 PM IST

