Ceasefire with Iran 'over', but negotiations can continue: Trump
Ceasefire with Iran 'over', but negotiations can continue: Trump
premium
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 3:19 PM IST
Listen to This Article
US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the interim agreement with Iran is "over" but he will allow talks to continue.
"For me, I think it's over," Trump responded when asked about the status of ceasefire. "It's just a waste of time dealing with them." He made the comment on the sidelines of the two-day NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, and hours after striking Iran in what the US described as retaliation for strikes on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
As the use of GLP-1 drugs is on the rise across the world, especially in the US, food and beverage companies are racing to keep pace with changing consumer preferences. Nestlé on Tuesday said it is exploring bolder flavours for some of its products to offset the dulled taste perception often experienced by users of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, reported the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.
GLP-1 drugs, formally known as glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, mimic a naturally occurring gut hormone that helps regulate blood sugar, slows digestion and promotes a feeling of fullness, leading users to eat less. However, recent studies have shown that some users experienced dulled taste perception after starting the medication.
What is Nestle doing?
The move comes amid the growing popularity of GLP-1. A recent Gallup poll found that around 11 per cent of US adults are taking GLP-1 drugs for weight loss in 2026, a sharp increase from 3 per cent in 2024. Meanwhile, 15 per cent said they have used GLP-1 drugs for weight loss at some point.
This means consumers are changing their eating habits and opting for fewer snacks between meals. The shift poses a challenge for snacking companies, which have traditionally relied on high-calorie, flavourful products to drive consumption.
Nestlé's Marketing Director David Rennie reportedly said the company's chefs are working with people taking GLP-1 drugs to develop new flavour combinations, including potentially using more spices and pepper to compensate for dulled taste perception.
Topics : Trump's India visit