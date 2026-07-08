Ceasefire with Iran 'over', but negotiations can continue: Trump

What is Nestle doing?

The move comes amid the growing popularity of GLP-1. A recent Gallup poll found that around 11 per cent of US adults are taking GLP-1 drugs for weight loss in 2026, a sharp increase from 3 per cent in 2024. Meanwhile, 15 per cent said they have used GLP-1 drugs for weight loss at some point.

This means consumers are changing their eating habits and opting for fewer snacks between meals. The shift poses a challenge for snacking companies, which have traditionally relied on high-calorie, flavourful products to drive consumption.

Nestlé's Marketing Director David Rennie reportedly said the company's chefs are working with people taking GLP-1 drugs to develop new flavour combinations, including potentially using more spices and pepper to compensate for dulled taste perception.

GLP-1 drugs, formally known as glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, mimic a naturally occurring gut hormone that helps regulate blood sugar, slows digestion and promotes a feeling of fullness, leading users to eat less. However, recent studies have shown that some users experienced dulled taste perception after starting the medication.