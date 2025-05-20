Friday, May 30, 2025 | 11:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
'Becoming a troubling norm': Supriya Sule slams flight delays in Delhi

In response, Air India explained that several flights had been affected by adverse weather conditions in the national capital, resulting in a cascading effect on flight schedules across its network

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule slammed persistent flight delays at Delhi Airport, saying that her Air India flight had been delayed for more than an hour late at night, leaving passengers stranded and "visibly distressed," further urging the intervention of Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, as she claimed that delays are "becoming a troubling norm."

Sule took to the social media platform X to express her frustration over the delay. Her flight, originally scheduled for 10:30 PM on May 2 (Friday), had been delayed for more than an hour till 11.45 PM.

In response, Air India explained that several flights had been affected by adverse weather conditions in the national capital, resulting in a cascading effect on flight schedules across its network.

 

First Published: May 20 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

