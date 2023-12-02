Sensex (0.24%)
58214.59 + 139.91
Nifty (0.26%)
17151.90 + 44.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.65%)
4164.50 + 27.00
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
30040.60 + 82.45
Nifty Bank (0.26%)
39999.05 + 104.35
Heatmap

PM Modi's visit: From seas to stars, technology seals India-US ties

PM Modi's visit: From seas to stars, technology seals India-US ties

Image
Image

PM Modi's visit: From seas to stars

The joint statement issued on Friday morning after a bilateral meeting — that stretched much beyond its initially allotted time — between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden stressed that no corner of human enterprise had been left untouched by the partnership between the two nations. From the seas to the stars, this partnership will now be deepened by the defining role of technology, the statement said.  
From expanding bilateral technology partnership with a focus on tech-sharing and co-production to creating first of its kind platforms on financing renewables and closer industry tie-ups on space, the strategic global tie-ups are aimed at keeping India and the US ‘’as the closest partners in the world’’.
8:03 PM

Pixel 7 series: Offers available on pre-order

Pixel 7 series: Offers available on pre-order
7:53 PM

The joint statement issued on Friday morning

The joint statement issued on Friday morning
7:53 PM

The joint statement issued on Friday morning

The joint statement issued on Friday morning
7:53 PM

The joint statement issued on Friday morning

The joint statement issued on Friday morning
Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Mahua Moitra

First Published: Dec 02 2023 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesNarendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiRajnath SinghISROBJPNitin GadkariHindenburg ReportWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
BUDGET 2022Budget With BSElections 2022Lok Sabha Elections 2019
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon