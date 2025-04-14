Sunday, April 20, 2025 | 10:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / trade uncertainties to hurt business confidence, growth in Asia: Moody's

trade uncertainties to hurt business confidence, growth in Asia: Moody's

The tariff pause does not reverse the trend of de-globalisation but increases trade policy uncertainty, as the Trump admin's goal of reshoring manufacturing supply chains to the US remains unchanged

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

Uncertainties around the US trade policy will undermine business confidence and consumer sentiment, adversely impacting growth in Asian nations, including India, Moody's Ratings said on Sunday.

US President Donald Trump has postponed by three months the imposition of reciprocal tariffs, with the exception of China on whom a 125 per cent tariff has been slapped. However, a 10 per cent additional duty on exports to the US will continue. 

"An escalation of US-Sino tensions and the spillover effects from a slowdown in China pose significant downside risks to t he (Asian) region's growth prospects. Economies with large domestic markets, such as India, may benefit from companies seeking access to these markets but any major shift in investment flows would occur over several years," Moody's Ratings Senior Vice President, Credit Strategy & Guidance, Nicky Dang told PTI.

 
 

Moody's Analytics, another Moody's firm, had last week cut India's growth forecast for the 2025 calendar year to 6.1 per cent in 2025 from 6.4 per cent projected in February.

Dang said the tariff pause mitigates the negative impact of the additional tariffs on the region's trade and growth. However, economies in the region still face considerable downside risk due to an additional 10 per cent universal tariffs and their high direct and indirect exposures to the US.

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

