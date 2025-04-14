Sunday, April 20, 2025 | 10:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's growth to be highest among advanced, emerging G20 nations: Moody's

India's growth to be highest among advanced, emerging G20 nations: Moody's

In its report on emerging markets, Moody's said such economies are exposed to choppy waters from the churn of US policies

abc

Gold

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Moody's Ratings on Tuesday said India's growth at 6.5 per cent this fiscal will remain the highest amongst the advanced and emerging G-20 countries, supported by tax measures and continued monetary easing, and the country will continue to attract capital and withstand any cross-border outflow.

In its report on emerging markets, Moody's said such economies are "exposed to choppy waters" from the churn of US policies and its potential to reshape global capital flows, supply chains, trade and geopolitics. Large EMs (emerging markets) have resources to navigate the turbulence. 

It said economic activity in the fastest-growing economies will slow slightly from high levels but remain strong this year and next. In China, exports and investment in infrastructure and priority high-tech sectors remain the main growth drivers, while domestic consumption remains weak.

 
 

"India's growth will remain the highest of the advanced and emerging G-20 countries, supported by tax measures and continued (monetary) easing," Moody's said, while projecting at a 6.5 per cent growth for 2025-26 fiscal, down from 6.7 per cent in 2024-25.

It projected inflation to average 4.5 per cent in the current fiscal (April-March), from 4.9 per cent in the last fiscal.

More From This Section

kasab

What will retail investors, HNIs do after the August 5 stock market crash?

Odisha crash out after successive defeats in AFC Women's Champions League

Odisha crash out after successive defeats in AFC Women's Champions League

PremiumModi speech

Need competition among states to attract investors, says PM Modi

butterfly, flower, vanessa cardui

Statsguru: FPI investments rise on India's strong growth outlook, IPO boom

HP Victus Special Edition laptops launched with NVIDIA GPUs: Price, offers

HP Victus Special Edition laptops launched with NVIDIA GPUs: Price, offers

Topics : Income schemes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News Home

Stock Market Live UpdatesNarendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiRajnath SinghISROBJP Nitin GadkariHindenburg ReportWorld Economic
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon