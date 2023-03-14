MNC funds suit investors looking for steady compounder: Should you invest?

TMS Ep381: SC on Adani-Hindenburg, employment data, Cipla stocks, and more

Russia remains India's main arms supplier but imports dip sharply

Festive demands up airfares by 20-30% on key routes across country

65% of passengers want cap on airfares, says LocalCircles survey

Airfares on Holi high: Travel firms witness a rise in advance bookings

Airfares on Holi high: Travel firms witness a rise in advance bookings

Travel firms have reported a surge in leisure trips during theHoliweek with popular holiday destinations within India as well as short-haul spots, such as Dubai and Singapore, seeing high demand. The

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com