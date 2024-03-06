Home / Technology / Apps / Viral video of bread factory raises concern over hygiene, watch video here

A video went viral on social media of a Kanpur bread factory showing its unhygienic practices. The raised questions on the safety and cleanliness of commercially produced bread

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 5:27 PM IST
Bread has been a part of our breakfast for years. It is considered one of the most important inventions ever. But people got furious when they came to know about the “behind the scenes” making of these breads in a factory located in Kanpur.

A video from a bread-making factory based in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, is going viral, showing unhygienic factory practices. The video has created outrage among viewers and many could be seen questioning the safety and cleanliness of commercially produced bread.

The clip that is going viral on social media shows a worker dumping large bags of flour into a massive dough mixer. The video shows a worker pouring a few bags of all-purpose flour (maida) into a huge dough mixer container, and then adding a good amount of oil to it. 

Once the dough is prepared, he divides it into small portions before placing them inside the tin moulds. Thereafter, he baked it inside a large oven and baked it well. Thereafter, during the baking process, a worker is seen placing the baked bread on a large mat to cool down. After this, one worker cut the bread into equal slices before rapping it in transparent packets, all this without wearing gloves. 

The video was shared by a video creator on Instagram, captioning "Bread Making In Factory."

Watch the video here:


The video went viral soon after it was shared on Instagram. It has gained over 66k views. People also shared their thoughts in the comment box. One of the users wrote, "Hygiene committed suicide especially when he put the baked bread in the green mat where he has already set foot."

Another user taunted the unhygienic way of making bread and wrote, "Many of us have bread when we’re sick."

One of the users wrote, "Bread making process is relatively less unhygienic than other such bakeries in our "extra hygenic country."

"Most restaurants have this kind of setup anyway so nothing more expected out of this," a fourth user wrote. One user remarked it as, “Purely unhygienic.”

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

