Few women in India hold a finance qualification regarded as the gold standard in investment management, reflecting their poor representation in vaunted workplaces.

The share of women who complete the three-stage chartered financial analyst (CFA) exam is around 13 per cent in India. It is 20 per cent globally, shows comparative data that the CFA institute shared in response to a request from Business Standard before International Women’s Day on March 8

