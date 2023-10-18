Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in India

Navratri festival has started across the country, and it’s time for colourful celebrations where devotees worship the nine forms of goddess Durga for nine days. During this nine-day celebration, devotees observe fast and enjoy the festival with music, shopping, and dance. This year, the festival of Navratri started on October 15, 2023.

The festival is celebrated with fervent joy and enthusiasm throughout the country as this marks the arrival of Goddess Durga. However, different regions of the country celebrate this beloved festival as per their own tradition. The festival is mainly celebrated in Gujarat and Maharashtra with Garba Dance and Dandiya Raas.