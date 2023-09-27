Home / Politics / India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: Poll

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: Poll

Forecasts for this fiscal year ranged widely from 4.6 per cent to 7.1 per cent

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 4:17 PM IST
India will be the fastest-growing major economy this fiscal year, supported by government spending ahead of May's general election, according to a Reuters poll of economists who did say the forecast risks were skewed to the downside.
While Narendra Modi's government increased spending in the past few years to build roads, railways, and other infrastructure, helping India defy the global slowdown trend, it has so far failed to create enough jobs.
Asia's third-largest economy will grow 6.2 per cent in the fiscal year ending in March 2024 and 6.3 per cent next, the same as predicted last month, according to the median forecasts in the Sept. 20-26 poll of 65 economists.
But most economists said expected growth was still well below potential and a drier than normal monsoon season so far could act as a restraint in an economy where agriculture employs about half the workforce in a country of over 1.4 billion people.
After a stellar 7.8 per cent expansion last quarter, economic growth was expected to moderate to 6.4 per cent this quarter and then drop to 6.0 per cent in the October-December period before slowing to 5.5 per cent in early 2024.

Topics :Narendra Sharma

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 4:17 PM IST

