Addverb's mega robot-making unit in UP touted to power 3,000 jobs

“This brand-new facility will establish Addverb as a global robot manufacturing giant and will also help develop a robotics ecosystem in India by delivering cutting-edge software and robust hardware systems to form a mix of innovative fixed and flexible automation solutions," said Sangeet Kumar, CEO, Addverb.

Spread over 600,000 sq ft, Bot-Verse has a manufacturing capacity of 100,000 robots a year of different specifications and categories. According to the company, this is a unit where “robots will make robots.”