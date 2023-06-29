Home / Politics / Addverb's mega robot-making unit in UP touted to power 3,000 jobs

Addverb's mega robot-making unit in UP touted to power 3,000 jobs

The Rs 200 crore unit has a manufacturing capacity of 100,000 robots a year of different specifications and categories. According to the company, this is a unit where "robots will make robots"

Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 10:56 AM IST
Addverb, a global robotics and automation company, on Sunday launched its second greenfield robot manufacturing factory known as Bot-Verse, spread over 15 acres in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The company claims the factory will generate more than 3,000 highly skilled jobs for the country’s youth.

Built at a cost of Rs 200 crore, the unit is Addverb's second plant in Uttar Pradesh, set up within three years of the first. Addverb also recently opened a Software Development Centre in Noida, which delivers value-added software for warehouse robotics and material-handling solutions to global clients.
Spread over 600,000 sq ft, Bot-Verse has a manufacturing capacity of 100,000 robots a year of different specifications and categories. According to the company, this is a unit where “robots will make robots.”
“This brand-new facility will establish Addverb as a global robot manufacturing giant and will also help develop a robotics ecosystem in India by delivering cutting-edge software and robust hardware systems to form a mix of innovative fixed and flexible automation solutions," said Sangeet Kumar, CEO, Addverb.

He added that Bot-Verse is India’s “one-of-a-kind” mobile robot manufacturing facility aimed at fulfilling the global demand for robots and will help the company expand its presence in Australia, Singapore, Dubai, the US, and Europe.

“The establishment of this plant in India will contribute to enhancing the country's robotics ecosystem, fostering innovation, and positioning India as a prominent player in the global robotics industry, driving technological advancements and economic growth. It also aligns with the Uttar Pradesh government’s vision of industrialisation-led growth,” said Jalaj Dani, chairman, Addverb.

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 10:56 AM IST

