PM-PRANAM scheme gets CCEA approval to boost alternative fertilisers

The Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved PM-PRANAM, which is aimed at incentivising states to use alternative, non-chemical fertilisers, and also decided to continue the current urea subsidy for three years starting FY23, with an outlay of Rs 3.68 trillion.

Fertiliser minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the urea subsidy outlay projection was an estimation and not a cap, and the Centre would provide more money, if required.