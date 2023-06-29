Home / Opinion / Specials / PM-PRANAM scheme gets CCEA approval to boost alternative fertilisers

PM-PRANAM scheme gets CCEA approval to boost alternative fertilisers

Urea subsidy of Rs 3.68 trillion to continue till March 2025

Premium

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 10:01 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved PM-PRANAM, which is aimed at incentivising states to use alternative, non-chemical fertilisers, and also decided to continue the current urea subsidy for three years starting FY23, with an outlay of Rs 3.68 trillion.

Fertiliser minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the urea subsidy outlay projection was an estimation and not a cap, and the Centre would provide more money, if required.

Also Read

Best of BS Opinion: Impending slowdown, Finland's Nato moment & more

Best of BS Opinion: Increasing efficiency, monitoring dam safety, and more

Best of BS Opinion: An unexpected pause, justice delayed and more

Best of BS Opinion: Magister Ludi, a Vibrant future for aid, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Fine-tuning needed, technology transformation, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Fine-tuning needed, technology transformation, & more

Best of BS Opinion: Magister Ludi, a Vibrant future for aid, and more

Best of BS Opinion: An unexpected pause, justice delayed and more

Best of BS Opinion: Increasing efficiency, monitoring dam safety, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Impending slowdown, Finland's Nato moment & more

Topics :CCEA

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story