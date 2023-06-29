Transmission needs a level playing field

India’s power sector can be seen as a chain with four links: Fuels, generation, transmission and distribution. While much of the discussion focuses on fuels, generation and distribution, the transmission lines, which carry electricity across the length and breadth of the nation, and even across borders, are generally assumed to be quietly doing their job.

And indeed, India’s power transmission grid is now reckoned to be one of the best globally. It has become the largest synchronous interconnected electricity grid in the world with 4,71,341 circuit km of transmission lines as of January 2023. The sig