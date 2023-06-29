Home / Markets / Stock Market News / HDFC twins shine: Banking counters stay buoyed up, Sensex up 446 points

HDFC twins shine: Banking counters stay buoyed up, Sensex up 446 points

The National Stock Exchange Nifty50 gained 126 points, or 0.7 per cent, to close at 18,817

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 1:07 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

“The domestic market rallied, primarily supported by banking and finance stocks, which received a boost from the merger updates from HDFC. In the meantime, global trends were mixed as the Chinese market showed signs of recovery, driven by hopes of additional policy stimulus, whereas European markets traded with declines in response to hawkish commentary from the president of the European Central Bank,” said Vinod Nair, head-research, Geojit Financial Services.

Six of the seven top gainers on the Sensex were banking stocks, led by State Bank of India. HDFC Bank and HDFC made the biggest contributions to the index gains. They rose over a per cent each after HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh said that the merger between the two financial sector behemoths would become, effective July 1.
Benchmark indices posted their biggest single-day gain in more than a week amid a rally in banking shares. After three days of decline, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 446 points, or 0.7 per cent — the most since June 16 — to end at 63,416. The National Stock Exchange Nifty50 gained 126 points, or 0.7 per cent, to close at 18,817.

The BSE Bankex, a gauge for the performance of banking stocks, rose 1.2 per cent. Most global markets were mixed as traders awaited the next set of data and comments from policymakers to get a hint of the interest rate and economic growth outlook.

Also Read

HDFC Bank shares fall post Q3 as moderating loan, deposit growth weighs

HDFC Bank Q3: PAT may grow up to 20% YoY; margin, asset quality seen steady

HDFC Q3 profit jumps 13% YoY to Rs 3,691 crore, AUM grows 13% to Rs 7 trn

NCLT okays HDFC, HDFC Bank merger, paving way for creation of finance giant

No word from RBI yet on regulatory leeway for HDFC twins' merger

Realty stocks soar on back of robust sales; sectoral index up 7.8%

NSE's strict-governance platform in limbo after tepid corporate response

Cement stocks riding high on hopes of higher demand, capex push

Street sees no major surprise in RBI's interest rate pause decision

Half of top 100 cos see cut in target price over concerns of tepid earnings

Topics :HDFC

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 1:07 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story