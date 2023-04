Stock of this railway wagons maker has zoomed 1,412% from March 2020 lows

Titagarh Wagons hit a new high of Rs 310, surging 8% today, after its consortium with BHEL bagged an order worth Rs 9,600 crore to supply 80 sleeper class Vande Bharat trains

SI Reporter Mumbai

