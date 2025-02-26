Our farm machinery sales to hit Rs 1,000 cr in FY25: M&M's Hemant Sikka

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) has managed to grow market share in a relatively tough year to 43.8% in the domestic tractor market. The company is also eyeing growth in the farm machinery segment. Speaking to Sohini Das over a virtual platform, Hemant Sikka, president of the farm equipment sector of the company talks about his growth plans. Edited excerpts:

What will be the growth of the tractor industry in the current financial year (FY25)?

We are bullish on our tractor outlook. I think the fourth quarter (Q4) is going to be a pretty strong one. We are looking at a 15 per cent growth in Q4, which will lead to a full-year growth guidance of about 7 per cent. The reservoir levels are good, the kharif crop was very good, and the going has been strong. Now all crops are in the phase of ripening and hopefully we will get a good harvest for ravi as well. We have not come out with the guidance for FY26. It will take a bit more time to see the early indications on monsoons, which we usually get by the end of April.