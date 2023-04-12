Home / Markets / News / MARKET LIVE: Sensex extends gain, up 200 pts; Nifty50 above 17,800

Stock market live updates: Broader indices, which include Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices, however, outperformed benchmark indices as they gained up to 0.2 per cent each

SI Reporter Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 4:50 PM IST
Market LIVE Updates | Domestic markets erased opening losses, and edged higher in Wednesday's intra-day trade, ahead of March inflation figures.

Key indices Nifty50 climbed over 30 points to trade above 17,750 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex advanced over 100 points to hit day's high of 60,313 levels.

Broader indices, which include Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices, however, outperformed benchmark indices as they gained up to 0.4 per cent each.

Sectorally, Nifty Metal, and Nifty Pharma indices led the charge as they surged up to 1 per cent. On the flipside, Nifty IT, and Nifty FMCG indices lost up to 0.3 per cent.
First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 2:46 PM IST

