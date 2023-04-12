MARKET LIVE: Sensex extends gain, up 200 pts; Nifty50 above 17,800

Test Heading





Key indices Nifty50 climbed over 30 points to trade above 17,750 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex advanced over 100 points to hit day's high of 60,313 levels.



Broader indices, which include Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices, however, outperformed benchmark indices as they gained up to 0.4 per cent each.



Among individual stocks, shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) traded flat ahead of Q4FY23 results. Brokerages estimate the company to report soft revenue growth over the preceding quarter due to seasonal weakness, however, they foresee margin expansion on lower attrition.



Besides, shares of Sula Vineyards soared 11 per cent after the company said that it witnessed 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in the March quarter (Q4FY23). Read More