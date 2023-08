The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Monday announced the launch date for its solar mission Aditya-L1 spacecraft. The mission to study the Sun will be launched on September 2 at 11:50 am from Sriharikota spaceport.



It will be the first dedicated Indian space mission for observations of the Sun to be launched by the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency. Aditya-L1 spacecraft is designed to provide remote observations of the solar corona and in-situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth.