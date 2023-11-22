Road accidents in India at decade low, but number of fatalities up

India recorded 461,312 road accidents in 2022. Ten years ago, in 2012, the number was 490,383, according to ‘Road accidents in India 2022’, a report by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (chart 1). Compared to 2021, though, 11.9 per cent more accidents were reported.

Last year, 168,491 people lost their lives in road accidents – 21.9 per cent more than in 2012, when 138,258 died (chart 2).

National and state highways accounted for 32.9 per cent and 23.1 per cent of these accidents, respectively.

Around 72 per cent of the accidents were due to overspeeding. Driving on the wrong side, or lane indiscipline, caused 4.9 per cent of the accidents, while drunken driving or consumption of alcohol and drugs was responsible for 2.2 per cent of the incidents.

Data indicates that not using seat belts or helmets proved risky, with 40 per cent of the fatalities occurring due to noncompliance of these safety norms.

Two-wheelers remained the most vulnerable, with 44.5 per cent of the accidents involving them, followed by pedestrians (19.5 per cent).

A majority of road accidents were reported in rural areas (61.6 per cent).